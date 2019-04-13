LONGDEN, Donald Joseph Passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019, at the age of 90. Working as an optician, Don retired after working with Imperial Optical and Metzler. Devoted husband of Mary for 64 years, Don is also survived by children Nada, Gord and grandchildren Jamie and Corey. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga. A viewing is scheduled from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by a short service at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Prostate Cancer Canada. A celebratory gathering of friends will be held following the service.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019