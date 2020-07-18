MADIGAN, DONALD (DON) JOSEPH May 20, 1935 -July 12 2020 After dancing with cancer for many years Don passed on as his loving wife of 59 years Stella and his family bid him adieu. Like a comet Don lived fully and vibrantly. Don was born in 1935 and grew up with 7 brothers and sisters on a farm nestled on the banks of the mighty Madawaska River in Palmer Rapids, Ontario. He worked as tool and die apprentice on the Avro Arrow Program In 1954. On June 4, 1956, he joined the Metro Toronto Police Service to fulfil his calling to serve the community and protect the less fortunate. Don's interest in people and his extroverted, tenacious, work ethic propelled his successful 37-year career. Don worked in both 14 and 11 Divisions, Headquarters, Fraud, Undercover, Criminal Investigation and Homicide Units. He was seconded to the Criminal Intelligence Services of Ontario and retired as a Detective Sergeant on July 30,1993. Through his work, Don said he met many wonderful people both professionally and personally. He had a great lifelong friendship with Shirley and Kevin (deceased) Boyd and Jean and Chief William (deceased) McCormack. Don was directing traffic at Queen and Yonge, when his beautiful bride-to-be crossed the street: Stella Peplinski, from Renfrew County. Stella was also forging a new modern life in the big city as a nurse. Together they raised 4 successful children with values to work hard, laugh often, and do good. His directions to his children were: "See it coming", "Be Polite", and "Lend a helping hand". Don was an avid volunteer for: Sancta Maria House, his home parishes, the Palmer Rapids Lions Club, and served as president of Renfrew County Fiddlers. Overcommitted, Don could arrive late, but always left everyone laughing with a twinkle in his eye. There is no sound as sweet as Don whistling behind the wheel of his truck. At 45 years old, he learned to play the violin. Fiddle music stoked his zest for life. Don joyfully returned to his birthplace and the home of his Irish ancestors upon retirement. Don is survived by his 4 children and their spouses: Maureen Madigan and Dean Drevniok, Kevin and Debbie Madigan, Robert Madigan and Dr. Sue Chappel, and John and Lynn Madigan; his 7 grandchildren: Vanessa Van Decker, Bradley, Michael and Christine Madigan, Joe and Bridget Madigan and Julia Sarah Stone, Julia and John Madigan, and his 7 siblings: Denis and Carmel, Vince and Margo, Mary Huene and (late) Otto Cohn, Bryan and Jean, Teresa and Gerald Smith, Jack and Fran, Mike and Lynda and his in-laws: Desmond and (late) Loyola Peplinski, Mary Anne Peplinski, Dominic and Anna Peplinski, Bernadette and Bill Halkett and Irene and Dick Hill and daughter-in-law Trish Labuda. He will be remembered by his many loved family, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. In honor of Don, be kind to your neighbour. Condolences and tributes can be sent or viewed at Don's online memorial, and access to his July 18, 2020 10:35 a.m. online funeral will be posted at the website: https/www.mykeeper.com/profileDonaldMadigan/



