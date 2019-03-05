Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD JOSEPH SCHNURR. View Sign

SCHNURR, DONALD JOSEPH Peacefully with family at his side at Southampton Hospital on March 4, 2019, in his 87th year. Loving husband of Joan for 61 years, devoted father of Alan (Renee) Clare (Paul), Margaret (Michael), Anne (Johnny in memory) and William (Michele). Nurturing grandfather to Alexander, Christopher, Sonja, Nicholas, Anna, Angela, Steven, Kaitlin, Gabriel and Leah. Don is survived by his sister, Irene. Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Ellen, brother Jack and sisters Margaret, Helen, Theresa and Ann. Don will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Donald, affectionately known as "Big Donny" taught history for 33 years and was actively involved in the Ontario Student Debating Union for which he was awarded the Queen's Golden Jubilee Medal. He was a member of St. Thomas More Parish, Scarborough, since 1965. The family wishes to thank the staff of the Southampton Hospital, especially the doctors and nurses, for their exceptional care and compassion. Visitation will be held at Eagleson Funeral Home, Southampton, ON, on March 7th, from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. Vigil Prayers will be at 8:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Church, Southampton, Friday at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at the Walker House, Southampton, from 12 noon until 3:30 p.m. Interment will be held at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Mildmay. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Saugeen Memorial Hospital Foundation, to the Alzheimer Society or to the Covenant House. Condolences may be forwarded to the family through

