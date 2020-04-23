STOYLES, DONALD JOSEPH Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at 89 years of age. Loving husband of the late Maria Anna (nee Zammit) for 25 years. Beloved father of Nancy (Nigel), Daniel, Michael (deceased) and Anna (Peter). Proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Survived by sisters, Delores (Lole), Olga, Dana and Margaret. Predeceased by brothers, Jeremiah and James and sisters, Mollie, Ada and Patricia. Son of the late Daniel Stoyles and Angela Stoyles. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Southlake Regional Health Centre. Private interment to take place on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at St. John's Cemetery in Newmarket. A celebration of Don's life with family and friends, will take place at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Southlake Regional Health Centre Foundation, or Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 23, 2020.