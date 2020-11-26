1/
DONALD KEITH BARKEY
BARKEY, DONALD KEITH 1939 - 2020 Passed into the arms of Jesus on November 21, 2020. Born August 22, 1939 in Markham, to Melvin and Lillian (nee Roach) Barkey (predeceased) and missed by sister Diane Gee (predeceased) (Ron) and brother David (Joanne). He will be sadly missed by his wife Elva Joan Barkey (nee Kennedy), married 1963, their three children: Sherrie (Randy) Baker, Scott (Tracey) Barkey and Shelley (Gene) Bousquet; and their grandchildren: Alyssa (Bradyn), Jordan, Jessalyn, Maleah, Emily, Nolan, Hayden, Taylor, Spencer, Zachary (Devin), Tucker, Jonas, Halle; and great-grandchild Eden. Don was the owner of Business Machines Sales and Service in Markham since 1964. "Our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ." Phil. 3:20. Condolences to: www.dixongarland.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ECMcamps.ca.

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
November 25, 2020
In loving memory of a great brother-in-law. You were lots of fun and we had many good times together. I loved how you could make my sister Elva laugh. We will love you always.
Mike and Donna Boadway
Family
November 25, 2020
