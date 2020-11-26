BARKEY, DONALD KEITH 1939 - 2020 Passed into the arms of Jesus on November 21, 2020. Born August 22, 1939 in Markham, to Melvin and Lillian (nee Roach) Barkey (predeceased) and missed by sister Diane Gee (predeceased) (Ron) and brother David (Joanne). He will be sadly missed by his wife Elva Joan Barkey (nee Kennedy), married 1963, their three children: Sherrie (Randy) Baker, Scott (Tracey) Barkey and Shelley (Gene) Bousquet; and their grandchildren: Alyssa (Bradyn), Jordan, Jessalyn, Maleah, Emily, Nolan, Hayden, Taylor, Spencer, Zachary (Devin), Tucker, Jonas, Halle; and great-grandchild Eden. Don was the owner of Business Machines Sales and Service in Markham since 1964. "Our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ." Phil. 3:20. Condolences to: www.dixongarland.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ECMcamps.ca
