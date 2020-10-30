GOODWIN, Donald Keiver Passed away peacefully, on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born in Amherst, Nova Scotia, on November 10, 1933, he moved to Toronto, Ontario, at a young age and joined the Toronto Fire Department, where he retired as Captain in 1989. He will be missed by his wife of 51 years Eileen Goodwin (nee McKenna), his sons Colin (Lucia) and Brian (Christine), his four grandchildren Keiver, Elisa, Qwin and Davis, his extended family in Scotland and Canada and the close family friends he made throughout the years. A graveside service will be held at Resurrection Cemetery, on Friday, October 30th at 2:00 p.m., by invitation only. A Mass celebrating his life will be arranged at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at VIVA Retirement Home in Whitby and the staff at Ajax Pickering Hospital. His smiles, his jokes, his sayings and his stories of a life well-lived will be remembered always. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Durham. For online condolences, please visit wctownfuneralchapel.com