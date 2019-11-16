GUSCOTT, DONALD KENNETH Passed away peacefully, on Thursday, October 31, 2019, after an ongoing and valiant struggle with his heart. He leaves behind and will be missed by, his beloved Tricia (Hodgins), his brother Rick, sisters Janice Macovik and Joanne Pettit (Mark), his sister and brothers-in-law Jill and Terry Hodgins Ukrainec and Bob and Susan Hodgins. Don will also be fondly remembered by many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends. Don was an educator with the Scarborough Board for thirty years and also taught in Germany and Hong Kong. His love of travel took him around the world and his love of sports and fitness involved coaching, golfing and many awesome canoe trips. He also completed 5 marathons. However, it was his comedic timing, joking around and story telling that will be missed the most by everyone he knew. He loved his home on Georgian Bay and spending the winters in Florida with wonderful friends and lots of golf. This enabled his dream of wearing shorts and sandals year round. As per Don's request, there will be no funeral. Donations in his memory may be made to Sleeping Children Around the World (www.scaw.org) or the Arnold Anderson Sport Fund (www.aasportfund.com). Friends and relatives are invited to a celebration of Don's life in the Hospitality Suite of McCLEISTER FUNERAL HOME, 495 Park Road North, Brantford, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. The family will share memories at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences will be forwarded to the family at mccleisterfuneralhome.ca (519) 758-1553 God saw Don's road was getting rough His hills were just to hard to climb So he wrapped his arms around him and Whispered – "Peace be Thine".
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019