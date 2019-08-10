COPELAND, DONALD LAILEY Don Copeland passed away in Orillia on August 8, 2019, at the age of 94. His wife Joan predeceased him in 2015 after their marriage of sixty-four years. Don leaves a missing piece in the lives of his children Gail (George) of Ancaster, John (Beth) of Orillia and Daniel of Mexico. "Poppa" leaves behind a legacy of eight grandchildren: Cara (Jason), Dan, Katie, Christopher, Alexander, Rachel, Jonathon and Nathanael, all of whom are blessed to have known him. He was also the beloved great-grandfather or "Great-Poppa" of Arthur and Walter. Don was the middle of three brothers, Chuck and Hal having passed before him. Don was born and raised in Toronto, where he stayed to raise his family and continued to live through to retirement. He moved to Orillia to live at the Leacock Retirement Lodge in 2016. Thank you to all the staff there for their assistance, their caring and compassion over the past few weeks. Visitation will be held in the McDonald Room of the St. Paul's United Church, 62 Peter St. N., in Orillia, on Friday, August 16th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Entrance from the Peter Street back door. A Celebration of Donald's life will be held at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Sunday, August 18th at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow. Messages of condolence can be left at Mundell Funeral Home, at www.mundellfuneralhome.com. If you wish, donations can be made to the .
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019