DONALD LATCHMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DONALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LATCHMAN, DONALD On Thursday, June 4, 2020. Donald Latchman, beloved husband of Annette. Proud father of Robyn Latchman, Leonard Latchman and Amanda Petrovic. Dear brother of Marvin and Shirley Latchman, and Victor and the late Rosalie Latchman. Devoted grandfather of Dante, Billi and Daniel. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Donald Latchman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324. www.benjamins.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel
2401 Steeles Avenue West
Toronto, ON M3J 2P1
(416) 663-9060
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved