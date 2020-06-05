LATCHMAN, DONALD On Thursday, June 4, 2020. Donald Latchman, beloved husband of Annette. Proud father of Robyn Latchman, Leonard Latchman and Amanda Petrovic. Dear brother of Marvin and Shirley Latchman, and Victor and the late Rosalie Latchman. Devoted grandfather of Dante, Billi and Daniel. A family graveside service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The Donald Latchman Memorial Fund c/o The Benjamin Foundation, 416-780-0324. www.benjamins.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 5, 2020.