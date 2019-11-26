Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD LAWRENCE LITTLE. View Sign Service Information Marshall Funeral Home 10366 Yonge Street Richmond Hill , ON L4C 3B8 (905)-884-1062 Obituary

LITTLE, DONALD LAWRENCE 1928 - 2019 The full and joyous life of Don Lawrence Little came to a peaceful end on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He passed at the age of 91, surrounded by his family. Born in Toronto and raised in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Don attended McConaghy Public School and Richmond Hill High School. He then went on to study business at University. Don was the son of R.D. Little and Dorothy (Maconachie). At age 20, he began running the family dealership alongside his father R.D. Under Don's leadership, the dealership became known as Don Little Ford, the oldest family owned and operated Ford dealership in Canada. Don Little Ford was more than just a business to Don; it was his true passion. He remained ever focused on growing the business and was proud to have it remain in the family following his retirement. On March 31, 1956, Don made the best decision of his life and married Anna Marie Weldon of Cambray, Ontario. Together they raised Gregory, David and Maria while enjoying a busy life full of travel, golf, skiing and cottaging. Don and Anna were members of Osler Bluff Ski Club, where Don was always first down the mountain. In 1944, he joined the Summit Golf & Country Club, where he remained the oldest living member until his passing. This past year, Don and Anna celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary. For Don, his commitment to his community was of vital importance. He took a year off of work to Chair the York Central Hospital Capital Campaign, which raised money for the new wing of what is now the Mackenzie Health Center and also served on the Hospital's Board of Directors for many years. Don served as a Deacon at St. Mary's Anglican Church, where he chaired numerous fundraising efforts for the church. One of Don's great passions was his role as an investor in Deerhurst Resort, located in Huntsville. He spent many vacations enjoying the resort with Anna and the children. Over the last nine months, Don and Anna have resided at Sunrise of Aurora. Not only is it a place of great comfort, but their loving staff have become like family. Don is survived by his loving wife Anna, his three children, Greg, David (wife Sandy) and Maria (husband Bill). Don was the enormously proud grandfather to Taylor, Diana, Connor and Ryan. They called him Buppa and to them he was invincible. Don will be long remembered by those many friends to whom he was always willing to share the benefits of his knowledge, wisdom and good humour. Friends and family will be received at Marshall Funeral Home, 10366 Yonge St., Richmond Hill, on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 12:30 p.m., with a service at follow 1:30 p.m. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Mackenzie Health Hospital Foundation, in Richmond Hill.

