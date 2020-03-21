|
MARGESON, DONALD LEROY We are sad to announce the passing of Donald Margeson at the age of 93, on March 7, 2020, in Guelph, Ontario. Donald passed peacefully with family by his side at The Elliott Community Retirement Home. Born in Kentville, N.S., son of the late Roy and Frances (Fields) Margeson. He was employed by Scott's Chicken Villa (KFC) for over 45 years, and was a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion. He was a very organized man who loved travel, and told stories about life, work and about the many positions he held in the Legion. Donald is survived by his son Donald (Yvette) Margeson, 4 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren, as well sisters-in-law, Barb and Connie Margeson, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister Betty Lou Graham, and brothers, Karl and Lou, wife Rose (DeAdder) Margeson, and spouse Sandy Melanson. A very special thank you to his granddaughter Kim MacLeod for providing such great care of "Grampy" over the years, as well the staff within The Elliott Community. Cremation has taken place; there will be no visitation or funeral services by request. Burial will take place at a later date. gordonmonkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 21, 2020