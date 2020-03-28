Home

More Obituaries for Donald MISENER
Donald Lloyd MISENER

Donald Lloyd MISENER Obituary
MISENER, Donald Lloyd Donald Lloyd Misener, a new angel to heaven, passed away on March 24 2020; after a courageous battle at Hamilton General Hospital. He will be deeply missed by friends, his grandchildren, Amelia and Sophie, his nieces, Tammy, Nancy, Michelle and Daniel, his son Steven, daughter-in-law Nicole, as well as brothers, Ken, Albert and family. He will always be known as a loving father and very funny and humorous friend. He never failed to make light of a hard situation. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, when it is safe for the world to gather and be with each other once more.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 28, 2020
