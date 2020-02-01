|
BLUE, DONALD MACKENZIE 1939 - 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Don on January 25, 2020. Don is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Lynda, his children Neil (Lianne) and Allison and grandchildren Molly, Matthew and Tommy. He also leaves behind brothers Jim and Jack (Marilyn), sister Bertha (Bill) and many beloved nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Donald and Margaret, sister Betty Scott, brother-in-law Jack Scott and sister-in-law Betty Blue. Don grew up in Ripley, Ontario, attended Teacher's College in Stratford and earned his BA at McMaster University. He had a long and distinguished career with the Toronto District School Board, as a Teacher, Vice Principal and Principal, retiring in 1995 from Adam Beck Public School. If we were to give Don a report card for how he lived his life as a son, brother, friend, educator, husband, father and grandfather, he would receive straight A's! Don was an avid athlete and sports fan. Growing up in Ripley, Don excelled at baseball and hockey. Once in Toronto, he became a longtime member of the Balmy Beach Club where he played hockey (the Greens!) and lawn bowled. He played competitive sports well into his 40s with the Turtles Football Team and the Corpus Christi Baseball Team and spent many years curling at the Royals Curling Club. He was also a horse racing enthusiast. Don was a true gentleman, loyal friend and devoted family man. He had a fabulous sense of humour and a positive outlook on life. He always saw the good in everyone, valued honesty and lived his life with true integrity. He will be deeply missed. A private family cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at the Balmy Beach Club on April 18, 2020 from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer Society Research (or a charity of the donor's choice), in Don's memory.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020