MacINNES, DONALD MACKENZIE Passed away peacefully at Cassellholme, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Donald was the beloved husband of 65 years to the late Dorothy Jean (Graham) MacInnes, he was 93 years old. Loving father of Karen MacInnes of North Bay, Cindy Mihok and her husband Pierre of Markham and Don MacInnes and his wife Sandra also of North Bay. He will be lovingly remembered by his grandchildren Emily, Don, Alex, Crystal and by his great-granddaughters Leah and Claire. Formerly of Malagash, Nova Scotia, Donald was predeceased by his parents and siblings. Donald graduated as an engineer from Mount Allison University in 1956 and was a part of the Ontario Hydro team for 35 years. Cremation and interment of ashes at Forest Lawn Cemetery. If desired donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Martyn Funeral Home, 705-472-8810. Condolences may be offered online at

