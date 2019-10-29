MATTIOLI, DONALD Peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Markham Stouffville Hospital at the age of 81. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Josephine and sisters Carmen Nosella and Mary Smith. Loving brother of Anthony. Devoted uncle of Chad (Carmela) Smith, and Vernon (Jennifer) Smith. The family would like to thank all of the staff at the Markham Stouffville Palliative Care Unit for their care of Donald. Friends and family may call at MARSHALL FUNERAL HOME, 10366 Yonge Street, Richmond Hill, on Wednesday, October 30th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer service will be held on Thursday, October 31st in the funeral home chapel at 12 noon. Interment Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Markham Stouffville Hospital Foundation.

