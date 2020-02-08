Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for DONALD SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONALD MICHAEL SINCLAIR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONALD MICHAEL SINCLAIR Obituary
SINCLAIR, DONALD MICHAEL Passed away in St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, from complications with cancer. Survived by his twin brother David, Vancouver, friend Margaret Brennan, cousins and their families, many other friends. Michael resided in Toronto since the early seventies and received a PhD from the University of Toronto in 1979. Michael's education in educational planning resulted in contract positions with many foreign and Commonwealth countries. Michael was an active participant and a contributor to OISE Toronto. During 2018 Michael received an Arbor Award from OISE - michaelsinclair @oise.com and dmsinclair @oise.com. Donations in Michael's memory, if desired, would be appreciated to the and the Toronto Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Arrangements and condolences with aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -