|
|
SINCLAIR, DONALD MICHAEL Passed away in St. Michael's Hospital, Toronto, from complications with cancer. Survived by his twin brother David, Vancouver, friend Margaret Brennan, cousins and their families, many other friends. Michael resided in Toronto since the early seventies and received a PhD from the University of Toronto in 1979. Michael's education in educational planning resulted in contract positions with many foreign and Commonwealth countries. Michael was an active participant and a contributor to OISE Toronto. During 2018 Michael received an Arbor Award from OISE - michaelsinclair @oise.com and dmsinclair @oise.com. Donations in Michael's memory, if desired, would be appreciated to the and the Toronto Humane Society or a charity of your choice. Arrangements and condolences with aftercare.org
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 8, 2020