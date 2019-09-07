Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD NORMAN HAZELL. View Sign Service Information Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited 1403 Bayview Avenue Toronto , ON M4G 3A8 (416)-487-4523 Obituary

HAZELL, DONALD NORMAN Among the wisest and best of men, Don passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Loving husband of Shirley, and beloved father to Stephen (Cheryl), Ian (Cate), Carolyn (Barry) and Margaret (Kevin). Proud grandfather of Jordan (Kristen), Elspeth, Claire (Michael), Duncan, Graham, Katee, Erik, James and Jacob. Don was a renowned high school math teacher, co-authoring several math textbooks enjoyed by students Canada wide. He rose through the school system ranks, as vice-principal, principal, and then superintendent of schools for North York. An inveterate reader, he was committed to learning. Listening to and discussing with people of different views the political, economic or social issues of the day with good humour and genuine interest was part of who he was. He and Shirley were founding members of St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder and clerk of session. Don was a music lover, whether listening to his favourite jazz artists or singing in the St. Marks Choir and the Serenata Singers. Don was also an accomplished pianist; his family has fond memories singing songs and hymns with Don as accompanist, playing from memory. Don loved the outdoors, sailing and canoeing at the cottage on Lake Catchacoma in the Kawartha Highlands, and skiing at Beaver Valley. He enjoyed travel, whether family camper-trailer trips to the west and east coasts of Canada, vacations to Europe, or an executive interchange to Australia. He and Shirley were formidable gardeners as well at their home in Don Mills. Don was a philanthropist contributing to his church, the needy in Canada and other countries, as well as nature conservation. Don leaves a legacy of caring for this friends and family, compassion for his communities, and deep commitment to education. He enjoyed people tremendously and lived a truly good life. He is a role model for the rest of us. Our family wishes to express our deepest appreciation to Don's caregivers including Dr. Leung, Dusanka Kalabic and Sarah Yip at the Freeman Palliative Care Unit, case manager Corona Liscio, the team of personal support workers led by Lorna De Remigis at Dignity First, and the staff at The Donway Seniors Residence. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9th. A memorial service to celebrate Don's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10th at St Mark's Presbyterian Church, 1 Greenland Road, Don Mills. Donations in memory of Don may be made to Evangel Hall Mission, 552 Adelaide St. W. Toronto



