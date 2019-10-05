DONALD NORMAN HAZELL

Service Information
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON
M4G 3A8
(416)-487-4523
Obituary

HAZELL, DONALD NORMAN Among the wisest and best of men, Don passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Loving husband of Shirley and beloved father to Stephen (Cheryl), Ian (Cate), Carolyn (Barry) and Margaret (Kevin). Proud grandfather of Jordan (Kristen), Elspeth, Claire (Michael), Duncan, Graham, Katee, Erik, James and Jacob. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home, A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9th. A memorial service to celebrate Don's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10th at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 1 Greenland Road, Don Mills. Donations in memory of Don may be made to Evangel Hall Mission, 552 Adelaide Street West, Toronto (www.evangelhall.ca). Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019
