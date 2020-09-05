BERNARDO, DONALD PATRICK August 5, 1989 – July 13, 2020 It is with overwhelming sadness that the family of Donald Patrick Bernardo announces his sudden passing on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the age of 30. Beloved brother of Leanne Bernardo and Lauren de Wal (Taylor), and loving uncle of Dillon de Wal. Patrick was predeceased by his father, Donald Bernardo (2010), and his mother, Janet Sullivan (2018). He will be missed greatly by his extensive network of friends and family. From a young age, Patrick (or, Donnie as he was known by many friends), was full of wonder and curiosity for the world around him. Patrick had a passion for reading, researching and better understanding the ever-changing world. His creative talent shone through in his natural talent for art and photography, which he fostered at both Unionville High School Arts program, and pursuing an under-graduate degree at OCAD University. An intelligent, kind and thoughtful soul, Patrick carried inside of him incredible potential to make an extraordinary impact in this world. His consistent and admirable effort to be an individual and unique in his own ways set him apart, yet what always remained was his desire to deeply connect with his friends, family and loved ones; and, he kept us close to his heart, even in the toughest of times. We are devastated by his loss and will miss him terribly. Friends and family will be received at St. Joseph's Parish: 162 Leslie Street, Toronto, for a Memorial Mass on Saturday, September 12th, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CAMH or your local centre for addiction and mental health.



