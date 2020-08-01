DONALD PEARSON

PEARSON, CA, DONALD FRANK July 30, 1937 – July 24, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved husband, father, and grandfather, on July 24, 2020, at the age of 82, at Parkview Home in Stouffville, ON. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 27 years, Sharon; his daughters, Dawn, Jill, Mary-Ann and Sherry; and his grandchildren, Daria, Bianca, Jacqueline and Pearson. Frank was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Margaret Pearson; his sisters, Mary-Ann and Betty; and his brothers, Jim and Jock. He will be sorely missed by his sisters-in-law, his nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Frank will be missed for his wonderful sense of humour and love of laughter, his very generous heart, and fondly remembered for his monumental sweet tooth. The family would like to send their deepest thanks to the staff at Parkview Home for their kind and compassionate care during his time there. Due to Covid restrictions, a private Celebration of Life will be held on August 6, 2020. Condolences can be left at chapelridgefh.com
Donations can be made in Frank's memory to Parkview Home Long Term Care, 123 Weldon Rd., Stouffville. parkviewhome.ca/donation