Williams Funeral Home Ltd.
45 Elgin St.
St. Thomas, ON N5R 3L9
519-631-0850
DONALD PEDDLE


1945 - 2020
DONALD PEDDLE Obituary
PEDDLE, DONALD Donald, of St. Thomas, passed away peacefully at the St. Thomas - Elgin General Hospital on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of the late Janet (Latimer) Peddle. Dearly loved father of Lori Peddle and Brian Peddle. Cherished grandfather of Joshua Peddle, Jakob Peddle-MacInnis, Meghan Ewart and Katie MacInnis and great-grandfather of Summer MacInnis, Victoria Ewart and Dylan Ewart. Dear brother of Mary, Julie, Bridgette, Andy, Graham, and Ray Peddle. Lovingly remembered by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Don was born in Bell Island, Newfoundland on February 3, 1945, son of the late John and Bridgette (Young) Peddle. In keeping with Don's wishes, a private family service will be held. Cremation to take place. Memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 13, 2020
