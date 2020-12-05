1/
Donald PIGGOTT
PIGGOTT, Donald On November 26, 2020, Donald Piggott, passed away at age 90 in Cobourg. Born in Ellesmere Port, England to Frank and Emily (Forster) Piggott, he was predeceased by his sisters Ivy and Joan and survived by his twin sister Marjorie. Don graduated in Mechanical Engineering from City of Liverpool College of Technology, England in 1951. He met his wife Isobel (Patterson) at a dance in Toronto, and they were married in 1954. They brought up their 3 children David, Ronald, and Christine in Ajax. Don was a draftsman for AV Roe and proud of his work on the aileron for the Avro Arrow. He also worked for General Motors in Oshawa for 30 years as a draftsman and designer. Don was involved in photography, fishing, golfing, skiing, badminton, tropical fish, and gardening. After retirement, he became an avid and accomplished artist and served as President of the Ajax Creative Arts Club. He will be missed by his wife Isobel; children David (Heather), Ron (Sandy), Christine (Mike); grandchildren Shannon (Colin), Cheryl (Kevin), Bryan (Kathleen), Ian (Alicia), and Steve (Naomi); step-grandchildren Katie (Sammy), and Zack; and great-grandchildren Anderson, Grace, Nora, Lexi, and Lily. Messages of condolence can be shared on the Accettone Funeral Home website, on Facebook, or with cards. Due to Covid, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. In the meantime, please raise a glass of your favorite beverage in his honor.

Published in Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
