DONALD RAY HUTTON

DONALD RAY HUTTON Obituary
HUTTON, DONALD RAY Passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his parents Ray and Ethel. Survived by children Debbie (Ian), Karen (Ray), Jan (Jason), Sue (Todd), and Doug, brother Garth (Doreen), soul mate Bevy and former spouses Anne and Gail. Proud grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date. See www. heritagefuneralcentre.ca for more information.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 29, 2020
