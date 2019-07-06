PARKES, Donald Robert November 19, 1927 - June 26, 2019 Peacefully, at Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Orillia. Beloved husband of Margaret (Oliver) of 66 years. Cherished father of Robert (Linda) Parkes, Charlotte (Paul Comparelli) Linford, and David (Robyne) Parkes. Dear grandfather of seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Donald is survived by his sister Margaret Sillers. Memorial service will be held at Mangan Funeral Home, 332 Osborne St., Beaverton on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 12 noon with visitation one hour prior to service. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Donald to The Couchiching Conservancy would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 6, 2019