BRUNTON, Donald Ross March 8, 1928 – October 9, 2020 Don passed away peacefully, at age 92, having lived a full and happy life with his late wife Patricia (nee Pim), the love of his life and best friend for over 60 years. He was a wise and loving father to Rick, Janet (Robert Bertolo) and his late son Steven (Suzette Brunton), and proud grandfather of Renée (Nigel McConnochie), Andrea, Gregory, Sophia and Lily. Don's career as a pharmacist (Phm.B. '53, Univeristy of Toronto) began with 10 years in his own store in Sarnia, followed by a position in pharmaceutical sales with Ciba-Geigy. He concluded his career as an Inspector with the Ontario College of Pharmacists. Weekends were reserved for their cottage on Black Lake, where family came together and lifelong friendships were forged. Don was a true gentleman with a quiet wit, who found joy in life's simple pleasures – always whistling a happy tune. His wonderful company will be sadly missed by friends and family of all generations. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.