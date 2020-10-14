1/
Donald Ross BRUNTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRUNTON, Donald Ross March 8, 1928 – October 9, 2020 Don passed away peacefully, at age 92, having lived a full and happy life with his late wife Patricia (nee Pim), the love of his life and best friend for over 60 years. He was a wise and loving father to Rick, Janet (Robert Bertolo) and his late son Steven (Suzette Brunton), and proud grandfather of Renée (Nigel McConnochie), Andrea, Gregory, Sophia and Lily. Don's career as a pharmacist (Phm.B. '53, Univeristy of Toronto) began with 10 years in his own store in Sarnia, followed by a position in pharmaceutical sales with Ciba-Geigy. He concluded his career as an Inspector with the Ontario College of Pharmacists. Weekends were reserved for their cottage on Black Lake, where family came together and lifelong friendships were forged. Don was a true gentleman with a quiet wit, who found joy in life's simple pleasures – always whistling a happy tune. His wonderful company will be sadly missed by friends and family of all generations. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved