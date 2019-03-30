GILLESPIE, Donald Ross Died in the presence of his Lord and Savior following a brief illness on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at the Trillium Hospital at the age of 65. Don Gillespie was a longtime resident of Cooksville. Loving brother of Susan (Ken), and Terry (Jenny). Forever remembered by his nephews and niece, Shawn (Stephanie), Mark (Abby), Rick (Michelle), Rebecca, Tim, Chris. Family and Friends will be received at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Rd., Mississauga on Sunday, April 7th, from 1:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 1:30 p.m. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.etouch.ca
