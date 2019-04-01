NORTH, DONALD ROSS After a short illness, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the age of 89 at Thorntonview Long Term Care. Predeceased by his mother Elda, his father Claude and his brother Gerald. Donald is survived by his sister Elsie Mewett (Charlie), his brother Douglas, his nephew Chuck Mewett and his niece Bonnie Dederichs (Peter). He will be greatly missed by many cousins and extended family. Dedicated to his family and the oldest of 4 children, always there to help out, care and support. A dedicated firefighter at Toronto Pearson Airport Fire Hall (formerly Malton) for over 40 years. He was a strong believer in family values and dedication to his church. He will be sadly missed by all. A special thank you to the caregivers at Thorntonview Long Term Care for their attention and dedication to Don's wellbeing until his last breath. Visitation will be held at OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Wednesday, April 3rd from 12:00 – 1:30 p.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer Society of Durham Region would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD ROSS NORTH.
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
(905) 721-1234
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 1, 2019