SEARLES, DONALD Retired employee of Air Canada, passed peacefully, on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Predeceased by his wife Joan (2001). Step-father of Mark (Doreen), David (Debbie), Jamie (Kim), Rebecca (Mike) and Denise (Mike). Papa to 14 grandchildren and Great-Papa of 5. Brother and brother-in-law of Joan (Walter), John (Wendy), Lee (Paul), Don (Margaret), Mary, Lynne (Mike) and their families. Don was predeceased by his siblings, Doreen and Tom and brother-in-law David. In honouring Don's wishes a private family service will take place at Heavenly Rest Cemetery, Windsor. Arrangements entrusted to Considerate Cremation & Burial Services, St. Catharines, 289-362-1144. Online condolences may be made at ccbscares.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 16, 2019