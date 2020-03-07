|
|
SNIDER, DONALD 1931-2020 Don passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Barrie, in his 89th year. Don was predeceased by his parents Lila and John Snider, sister Shirley, and brother Kenneth. With love and admiration, Don is survived by his wife of 67 years Helen (nee Besley), children, Craig (Sharron), Dale, Kerri (Larry); seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Woods Park 3A, Dr. McConvey, and the nurses at The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's Specialized Senior Care for their compassionate care. Don's celebration of life will be held at St. Margaret's Anglican Church (161 Hamner St. W., Barrie, L4N 7S1), on Saturday, March 7, 2020, visitation will be from 12-1 p.m., followed by service at 1 p.m. If desired, donations to The Alzheimer Society, or a charity of your choice would be lovingly appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Adams Funeral Home.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 7, 2020