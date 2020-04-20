VEINOT, Donald St. Clair Passed away peacefully on April 17, 2020, following a stroke. Much loved husband of Eileen for over 57 years and beloved father of Donald and Cindy (and grand-puppy-father of Theo). Don is survived and will be dearly missed by brothers Ralph (Nancy) and Lloyd (Frances) both of Nova Scotia, sister-in-law Theresa of Prince Edward Island, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren and friends from across the country. Don was born in New Albany, Nova Scotia, to Clyde and Geneva Veinot. He moved to Moncton, New Brunswick, when he was 17 to start his career at Environment Canada, where he worked as a metrological technician for seven years. Don travelled across Canada with Environment Canada, eventually moving to Toronto where he met Eileen. Don then trained to become an accountant, working for most of his career at Ontario Power Generation. Although he "officially" retired 20 years ago, he never stopped working and volunteering with St. Paschal Baylon Church, Cummer Lodge, Institute for Safe Medication Practices, Hydro Pensioners Association of Ontario, as the accountant for the company of dear friends and the tax return preparer for many. He loved playing cards, the Blue Jays, travelling and Eileen's date squares. Don will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. A funeral service will be held at Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home and interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Due to the current situation, a memorial mass and a celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations in his memory may be made to The Kidney Foundation of Canada or Operation Smile Canada. He fought the good fight to the end; ran the race to the finish; and kept the faith.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 20, 2020.