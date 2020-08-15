EVANS, DONALD STANLEY July 4, 1924 - July 23, 2020 Donald Stanley Evans passed away on July 23, 2020, at the age of 96 years. Loving husband of the late Ethel Gertrude Evans (nee Ward). Loving father of Robert (Linda), Janet (Garnet), Douglas (Marian), Donald (Jean) and Sandra (Gerry). Loving grandfather of twelve, great-grandfather of seventeen and a great-great-grandfather of one. Predeceased by his brothers, Arthur (Red), Gordon, and sister Marilyn. He is survived by his sisters, Margaret, Eileen and Carol. Don served with the Royal Canadian Air Force from June of 1943 until August of 1946. Don was a hard worker, having worked as a milkman for Blantyre and Silverwood Dairies until he joined the Toronto Transit Commission in 1964. Don would drive buses, streetcars and subway trains until he retired in 1989. Don and Ethel enjoyed over 25 years together at a trailer park in St. Petersburg, Florida. He enjoyed his winters in Florida on the golf course and shuffleboard court. He also bowled, played cribbage, euchre, bridge and poker with many friends that he and Ethel became very close to over the years in Florida. Don and Ethel would never turn anyone away that needed help. Don will be missed, but he is now reunited with Ethel.



