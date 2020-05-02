MacDONALD, DVM, DR. DONALD STEWART March 21, 1933 – April 24, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at home surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with cancer. His is lovingly remembered by his best friend and wife Judy (Gerred) and his three children Meredith (Marc), Gavin (Marina), and David (Kerrie). He was much loved by his grandchildren Alexa, Jessica, Natalie, Kelly and Sean. He will be missed by his brother-in-law Donald Duthie (Sarah Rose) and nieces and nephew: Lori, Kimberley, Janet, Jennifer and Donnie. He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Hazel MacDonald, his sister Sunny Rowsell, and wife Carol-Ann MacDonald (Duthie). After graduating Upper Canada College in 1952, Don continued in his father's footsteps and became a Veterinarian graduating in 1957 from the Ontario Veterinary College at University of Guelph. He had a passion for all types of animals but also believed in growing his profession. During his 45 year career, he owned and operated the oldest animal hospital in Ontario, MacDonald Animal Hospital, taking over from his father who opened the doors in 1932. Due to his desire to build his profession, he served on many committees both provincially and nationally including: President, Toronto Academy of Veterinary Medicine (1962), President, Ontario Veterinary Association (1967), and President, Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (1994). He was also dedicated to building the Equine Research Centre serving as a Director and a member of the Board of Governors at the University of Guelph. In 1962, Don spearheaded Vetascope at the Canadian National Exhibition where the general public were able to watch a surgery and interact with over 300 veterinarians. He was a founding member the Veterinary Emergency Clinics and served on the executive for 18 years. Through his work with the Ontario Veterinary Association, he was responsible for the creation and implementation of the first Animal Health Technician programme in Ridgetown. He was also a Rotarian for 25 years in the Toronto West and Downtown clubs. Don had many other passions in his life: his faith, travelling with friends and family, Windsong and Glendyer, jazz, his motorcycles and corvettes. He was a man who lived life on his own terms and loved to make others laugh. The family wishes to express their gratitude and appreciation to Dr. R. Bordman and the Palliative Care Team at North York General Hospital for their compassionate care and support. Cremation has taken place and, due to current circumstances, the family will organize a memorial gathering at a later date. Meanwhile, if you feel so moved, Don's memory would be honoured by a donation to the Yorkminster Park Baptist Church, the Pet Trust Fund at the Ontario Veterinary College or a charity of your choice.





