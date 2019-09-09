STUSS, DR. DONALD THOMAS September 26, 1941 - September 3, 2019 Don passed away peacefully, in his home in Toronto, at the age of 77. He was born in Sudbury and grew up in Kitchener-Waterloo, the second child (with sister Sonia) of Anne Stuss (nee Maga) and Nicholas Stuss. His remarkable and distinguished scientific career began unconventionally. Early turns as a seminarian, and as a high school teacher, provided formative insights and perspectives that deeply influenced his later work. He returned to the University of Ottawa to complete a doctorate in psychology in 1976, going on to make groundbreaking contributions in the burgeoning field of neuropsychology. He published over 200 articles and co-authored two books: The Frontal Lobes (1986) and Principles of Frontal Lobe Function (2002; 2013). He guided the establishment of two world-leading brain research centers, first as Founding Director of the Rotman Research Institute at Baycrest Centre (1989-2010) and then, as Founding President of the Ontario Brain Institute (2011-2016). Don's research helped establish how the brain mediates complex functions such as attention, memory, humour and self-awareness. Among the honours he received, Don was most proud of his fellowship in the Royal Society of Canada (2004) and his appointments to the Order of Ontario (2001), as University Professor (University of Toronto, 2004) and as an Officer of the Order of Canada (2017). He leaves behind his partner Lourenza Fourie, former wife Kaaren and their two children, David and Leanne, and many friends and colleagues around the world. All will miss his warmth, vitality, and great enthusiasm for life. Following his wishes, his memorial service will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Don's favourite charities: Covenant House Toronto, Chalice Sponsor a Child, The Salvation Army, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation, St Michael's Hospital Foundation or another charity of your choice.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 9, 2019