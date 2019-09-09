Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. DONALD THOMAS STUSS. View Sign Obituary

STUSS, DR. DONALD THOMAS September 26, 1941 - September 3, 2019 Don passed away peacefully, in his home in Toronto, at the age of 77. He was born in Sudbury and grew up in Kitchener-Waterloo, the second child (with sister Sonia) of Anne Stuss (nee Maga) and Nicholas Stuss. His remarkable and distinguished scientific career began unconventionally. Early turns as a seminarian, and as a high school teacher, provided formative insights and perspectives that deeply influenced his later work. He returned to the University of Ottawa to complete a doctorate in psychology in 1976, going on to make groundbreaking contributions in the burgeoning field of neuropsychology. He published over 200 articles and co-authored two books: The Frontal Lobes (1986) and Principles of Frontal Lobe Function (2002; 2013). He guided the establishment of two world-leading brain research centers, first as Founding Director of the Rotman Research Institute at Baycrest Centre (1989-2010) and then, as Founding President of the Ontario Brain Institute (2011-2016). Don's research helped establish how the brain mediates complex functions such as attention, memory, humour and self-awareness. Among the honours he received, Don was most proud of his fellowship in the Royal Society of Canada (2004) and his appointments to the Order of Ontario (2001), as University Professor (University of Toronto, 2004) and as an Officer of the Order of Canada (2017). He leaves behind his partner Lourenza Fourie, former wife Kaaren and their two children, David and Leanne, and many friends and colleagues around the world. All will miss his warmth, vitality, and great enthusiasm for life. Following his wishes, his memorial service will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Don's favourite charities: Covenant House Toronto, Chalice Sponsor a Child, The Salvation Army, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation, St Michael's Hospital Foundation or another charity of your choice.

STUSS, DR. DONALD THOMAS September 26, 1941 - September 3, 2019 Don passed away peacefully, in his home in Toronto, at the age of 77. He was born in Sudbury and grew up in Kitchener-Waterloo, the second child (with sister Sonia) of Anne Stuss (nee Maga) and Nicholas Stuss. His remarkable and distinguished scientific career began unconventionally. Early turns as a seminarian, and as a high school teacher, provided formative insights and perspectives that deeply influenced his later work. He returned to the University of Ottawa to complete a doctorate in psychology in 1976, going on to make groundbreaking contributions in the burgeoning field of neuropsychology. He published over 200 articles and co-authored two books: The Frontal Lobes (1986) and Principles of Frontal Lobe Function (2002; 2013). He guided the establishment of two world-leading brain research centers, first as Founding Director of the Rotman Research Institute at Baycrest Centre (1989-2010) and then, as Founding President of the Ontario Brain Institute (2011-2016). Don's research helped establish how the brain mediates complex functions such as attention, memory, humour and self-awareness. Among the honours he received, Don was most proud of his fellowship in the Royal Society of Canada (2004) and his appointments to the Order of Ontario (2001), as University Professor (University of Toronto, 2004) and as an Officer of the Order of Canada (2017). He leaves behind his partner Lourenza Fourie, former wife Kaaren and their two children, David and Leanne, and many friends and colleagues around the world. All will miss his warmth, vitality, and great enthusiasm for life. Following his wishes, his memorial service will be privately held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Don's favourite charities: Covenant House Toronto, Chalice Sponsor a Child, The Salvation Army, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation, St Michael's Hospital Foundation or another charity of your choice. Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close