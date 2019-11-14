Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONALD TOWLE. View Sign Service Information Glen Oaks Reception Centre - Mississauga/Oakville 3164 Ninth Line (403 & Dundas St.) Mississauga/Oakville , ON L6H 7A8 (905)-257-1100 Obituary

TOWLE, DONALD March 1929 - October 2019 Surrounded in presence and heart by his loving family, Don passed away on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at the Ian Anderson House Hospice in Oakville, Ontario in his 91st year. Don fought a long and courageous battle with Pulmonary Fibrosis and was recently diagnosed with a lung mass. Don was the quiet strength of the family who is remembered by all for his incredibly kind and gentle soul. He will be deeply missed. Beloved husband of his beautiful and cherished Winnie (nee Lambert) for 52 years before she left us 7 years ago, loving father of Wayne (Susan) and Nadene (Keith) and proud Pop of Taylor-Anne and Grandpa to Chase (Jayne). Cherished brother of Cecil, Leslie, Arnold (Marlene), David (Millie) and loving brother-in-law to Max (Rosella/deceased), Harold (deceased), Shirley, Clarence (Sandra), Cyril (Joyce), Audrey, Madeline, Josephine (Andy). Predeceased by his parents Thomas and Annie (nee Burkett) and siblings Percy, Alice, Evelyn, Russell. Don will be fondly remembered and missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Shelley Mallette-Edwards and Dr. Diane Flood for their tender care of Don, the Beechwood retirement home staff and residents for providing Don with a wonderful community in his final year, and to the incredibly compassionate staff at Ian Anderson House hospice who brought comfort to Don in his final days. A Celebration of Life/Reception will be held at Glen Oaks Funeral Home at 3164 Ninth Line (at Dundas Street and west of Hwy. 403) in Oakville, 905-257-8822 on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory can be made to the Ian Anderson House Hospice at P.O. Box 61034, 511 Maple Grove Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7P5.

