Van NORMAN, DONALD (DUTCH) On Monday, December 23, 2019, Donald (Dutch) Van Norman passed away suddenly at age 66. Born in Espanola, on September 20, 1953, Don was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Blanche and siblings Patricia and Jack. Survived by siblings Barb Faulkner, Danny Van Norman and Judy Ramsay and many nieces and nephews. Don received his Ontario Teaching Certificate from Queen's University in 1987 and taught his trade, construction technology, with the Toronto District School Board for over 20 years. Don was known for his big heart and loved by many for his sense of adventure. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at The Maple Leaf House: 2749 Lakeshore Blvd. W. in Etobicoke from 2-7 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 6, 2020