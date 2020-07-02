1/1
DONALD W. WALKER
WALKER, DONALD W. Born: November 3, 1927 in Brockville, ON Died: June 23, 2020 in Barrie, ON Passed away peacefully, in his 93rd year, at Grove Park Home in Barrie, ON, where he had resided for the last 3 years. In addition to his parents, Donald John Walker and Bessie Walker (nee Froud), he was predeceased by his wife Dorothy Walker (nee Martin) November 18, 2009. Don was a loving father, brother, uncle, friend and mentor. He is survived by his daughter, Janine McLoughlin (Terry), his granddaughters Kelly Healless (Justen) and Jennifer Glick (Matt), and his 3 great-grandchildren, Burke, Maggie and Walker, all of Woodstock, IL. He is also survived by brothers Ralph Walker (Moya), Roger Walker and sister Lois Stewart and Betty Cox, Don's companion, and her family. Special thanks to Margo Magwood for her love, care and guidance with Don's care. Don was highly active in the 5 Pin Bowling industry. He was an excellent bowler, proprietor and owner. Don and his wife Dorothy purchased their own bowling center, Play-Mor Lanes, in St. Catherine in 1976. Don and Dorothy retired to Horseshoe Valley and enjoyed retirement playing golf at Horseshoe Valley Golf Club and making many dear friends. Grateful thanks to the staff at Grove Park Home for their compassionate and loving care. Special thanks to the wonderful staff on Willow. A Celebration of Don's life will take place at Adams Funeral Home, 445 St. Vincent, Barrie, ON, at a date to be determined. Online condolences may be expresses to the family at adamsfuneralhome.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 2, 2020.
