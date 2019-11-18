SHERMAN, DONALD WELLINGTON Peacefully, with his family by his side, at Owen Hill Care Community, Barrie, on Friday, November 15, 2019, Donald Wellington Sherman, at the age of 87 years, ex-husband of Bernice. Loving father of Rick, Donna and her husband Tony, Larry, and Robert. Proud grandfather of Alyssa and Alex. Dear brother of Doug, Wayne and predeceased by seven brothers and four sisters. The family will receive their friends at the Egan Funeral Home, 203 Queen Street S. (Hwy. 50), Bolton (905-857-2213) on Friday evening 5-8 o'clock. Funeral service will be held in the chapel on Saturday morning, November 23 at 11 o'clock. Interment Caledon East Public Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Caledon Hills Fellowship Baptist Church, 16595 Airport Road, Caledon East L7C 2Y2. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 18, 2019