BORISKO, DONALD WILLIAM Passed away after a lengthy struggle with Parkinson's, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Mary Borisko (nee Halliday). Loving father of Jeff Borisko, Sarah Borisko and Karen Angelone (Anthony). He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Annsophie, Adrian and Vivian. Survived by his brothers Nick and Johnny Borisko and sister Anne Hansell. Predeceased by his brother Walter Borisko, Nellie Hall, Kathy Taylor and Irene Honan. Due to the Covid-19 Virus, there will be Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to donate.parkinson.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 17, 2020
