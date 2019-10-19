HEYS, DONALD WILLIAM April 17, 1940 - September 28, 2019 Peacefully, with his family by his side, after a long and courageously fought battle. Don will be dearly missed by his loving Wife Shirley. They were one month shy of celebrating 60 years of marriage on October 31st. Loving proud Father to the late Donald (Rose), Janet (Steve) and Marty (Armi). Affectionately called Papa by Kathryn and Michael and Grandpa by Skyler and Emma. Don will be missed by siblings Violet (Ted), Allan (deceased), Marion (Allan), Cathy and Frances (Andy), along with many other relatives and friends. Don had a quick-witted sense of humour and loved hearing what his grandkids were up to. He retired from PPG as a Warehouse Manager. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Smith's Funeral Home, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), Burlington, 905-632-3333. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to "Operation Smile - Canada" would be appreciated by the family. This was a charity that was near and dear to Don's heart. www.smithsfh.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 19, 2019