LANCASTER, RAF, FLT. LT. DONALD WILLIAM After a full life, Donald William Lancaster (Flt. Lt., RAF), loving husband of the late Elizabeth Ann (deceased 2011), passed away in his 90th year on April 23, 2020. Fittingly, it was Saint George's Day as, to the surprise of his family, a Saint George's Cross was found in his bedside drawer. Born in Woolwich, England on October 1, 1930 to Thomas and Ethel Amelia, Don grew up in London during WWII. After apprenticing as an electrician, Don joined the Royal Air Force in 1952, where he became a flight navigator. He met our mother Sophia "Zena" while flight training in the Isle of Man. The RAF took our family to many places, and a child was born in most of them. In 1969, Don retired from the RAF and started a 20 year career with Air Canada. Subsequently, he flew for Singapore Airlines for two years. While Don and Zena divorced, they remained lifelong friends. Don married Elizabeth in 1983, and they enjoyed 28 years of happiness and adventure together. After retirement, Don and Elizabeth spent many happy winters at their Bradenton, Florida home. Don was a perfectionist in everything he did, and expected the same from others. An extraordinary curiosity and love of learning filled his world. He traveled extensively and read voraciously. He had a passion for history, politics, and sharing his robust (if unsolicited) opinions with others. Don was a skilled craftsman and took pride in his healthy lifestyle. His passions included Scottish country dancing, cryptic crosswords, golf, and swimming (counting laps in French, German, and Italian). Beloved father of Martin (deceased 2011), Simon, Guy (Grace), Jonathan (Lucy), and Catriona. Proud Popsie of David, Rachel, Alex, Sarah, Abby, Emily, Thomas, Sophie, and Aidan. Grateful friend to Elizabeth's children Ian (Mary) and Yvette. Predeceased by his brother Alan (Audrey). Fondly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends around the world. The family historian will be missed. Thank you to the staff at Chartwell Grenadier Retirement Home for care that they provided, to Gary (accompanied by his dog Sandra) who read over 21 novels to our father in the past 18 months, and to his healthcare companion, advocate, and caring friend Margarida. Due to current restrictions, a private ceremony will be held at a later date.



