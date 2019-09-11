FORDHAM, DONALDA ISABEL Donalda passed away peacefully in hospital, in Oakville, on September 7, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Fred and Isabel Fordham. She will be missed by her family in the Ottawa area. Sister of Winnifred "Win" Hamilton (late James). Aunt to Joan Champagne (Gord), Susan Perry (Bruce), Karen de Blois (Mike), five great-nephews (and wives) and two great-great -nephews. On September 14th, there will be a visitation at 10 a.m., funeral service at 11 a.m. and a reception will follow at the Kopriva Funeral Home in Oakville. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Oakville Hospital Foundation or the Parkinson Society would be appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 11, 2019