PEAK, Donalda On Monday, June 10, 2019 at Lakeshore Lodge Nursing Home. Donalda was predeceased by her loving husband John William. She will be sadly missed by her son Adam and his wife Naomi and grandchildren Georgia, Malcolm and her sister Jennie. Predeceased by her parents Adam and Stella Woszczycki and her sister Irene. A private family service was held. Donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Messages of Condolence may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 15, 2019