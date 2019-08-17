Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DONAVON GARFIELD DERRINGTON. View Sign Service Information Cavill-Turner Funeral Home 215-1 Bay Street Gravenhurst , ON P1P 1H1 (705)-687-3242 Obituary

DERRINGTON, DONAVON GARFIELD 1925 – 2019 Don passed away peacefully, at the Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, in Orillia, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at age 93. Beloved husband of the late Iona (nee Stevenson). Loving father of Peter Derrington (Gail) and Laurie Dalacker (Erwin). Proud Papa of Christopher (Tiffany) and Joel (Terrah). Great-Papa to Lila and Emily-Ann Dalacker. Dear brother of Doreen Shea and the late Marilyn Ure. Don served overseas with the 4th Battalion, Queen's Own Rifles of Canada. When he returned from serving overseas, Don continued his work with the T. Eaton Co., retiring in 1990, after 50 years of service. In keeping with Don's wishes, cremation has taken place and the family will hold a private memorial at a later time. He will be laid to rest with his wife Iona at Mickle Memorial Cemetery in Gravenhurst. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to support Trillium Manor, Long Term Care, Orillia, would be appreciated by his family. Messages of condolence can be offered at

