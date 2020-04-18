YIM, DR. DONG SOON Dr. Dong Soon Yim passed away quietly, on April 10 (Good Friday), 2020, due to complications of a stomach cancer surgery. Known as "Don" to his golf buddies, he was a man of small stature who spoke quietly and deliberately, in the most gentleman-like manner; but all who came into contact with him felt his uncanny large presence. There was something about him. He had grit, steely determination and a disarming wit. Nobody messed with Don, especially on the greens. He was born in Seoul, South Korea, in 1936 and attended Seoul's most elite institutions, Whimoon High School and Seoul National University, to become a dentist in 1959. He worked briefly as a part-time radio broadcaster in Seoul to help pay for school, but in broadcasting he found his first passion, where his charismatic personality really shone through. His decision to go to the United States on a fellowship in the 1960's, was first to satisfy an adventurous spirit and an ambition to become the best in his profession but he eventually made Canada his home, where he found unlimited opportunities and vast greenery. Like many Canadian immigrants who arrived before him, Don worked long hours with unrelenting determination. He was determined to become a dentist in Canada, build a life and a name for himself. Don first worked as a dental lab technician at night and studied during the day for the Dental National Board Exams. In 1972, Don successfully completed the grueling exams and became a dentist. No small feat for someone who spoke no English when he first landed in North America. He didn't do it alone though. He met his perfect match, Young Eun ("Young"), in 1964 and she was with him every step of the way. She became his lifelong partner of 56 years. They shared a love of humor and finer things in life, but also strong values of hard work and family. Young first worked in nursing homes and as a bank teller when they came to Canada so that she could contribute to their shared dream of building a grand life in Canada. Don and Young (as receptionist and bookkeeper) built a successful dental practice in Etobicoke and raised two fine boys, Walter (Seongbin) and Roger (Dongbin) in Mississauga. For 35 years he also taught in the Senior Clinic at The Faculty of Dentistry at the University of Toronto. He loved teaching there and sharing delicious (and cheap) lunches with his colleagues at Yueh Tung, down the street from the faculty. He was also respected and beloved by his students. Many students would tell stories about Dr. Yim, how he saved their "butts" by staying late with them, showing them how to do the required procedures properly, properly and efficiently. They would also say that Dr. Yim showed them tremendous compassion and dedication. On weekends, Don and Young developed a passion for golf. So much so that joining the Mississauga Golf and Country Club became their next life goal. Like most things Don tackled in life, Don approached golf with unbridled enthusiasm and humor but also hard work, discipline and tenacity. Of course he and Young were eventually invited to join Mississauga Golf Club – a place that became their second home, down the street from their actual home on Mississauga Trail Road where they built a lovely home for their family. Don also enjoyed creating and building things. Not only did he do his own dental lab work on weekends, but in his spare time, he would craft beautiful tables out of found tiles and faux ancient tablets out of alginate and plaster. He also designed and hand-built every aspect of the Yim family's stately and proud home where he and Young enjoyed creating culinary delights and entertaining those lucky enough to be invited to an evening of exquisite food and lively karaoke marathons. His quick and disarming wit was somewhat incongruous with the very dignified, strong personality whose presence left many in an awkward silence upon first meeting him. But he was warm and charming to those who had the privilege to get to know him. He would tell many hilarious stories like nobody else, like the stories he would tell about the many hardships he faced when he first arrived in Canada, so many hardships of living in a place….. where one couldn't even find green onions in a grocery store. Don was a man of many, many talents and passions, but above all he passionately loved his family. He is survived by his grandchildren Celeste and Nicholas, their mother Jane, his sons Walter and Roger and his beloved wife Young. He will also be sadly missed by his extended family: his golf buddies in Mississauga; his colleagues and students in dentistry; and his church family at The Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Don had served as a funeral advisor at his church prior to his own passing, where he had performed this sacred duty as he did with all things in his life - with dignity, compassion and a strong, solemn sense of purpose. Due to the pandemic known as COVID-19, there will be a small private service on April 15, 2020 at the Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home in North York. He will be interned at Holy Cross Cemetery in Thornhill. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Faculty of Dentistry, University of Toronto, in his name. There will be a memorial mass and celebration of life at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in July or August or whenever life returns to normal.

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.