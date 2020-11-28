DOWNEY, DONNA DARLENE After a long and brave battle with lung cancer, it is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Donna Darlene Downey. She passed away peacefully on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Princess Margaret Hospital. Born on January 26, 1959 at the Grace Maternity Hospital in Halifax Nova Scotia, she was the beloved daughter of the late Edward William (Billy) Downey and Carol (Gabriel) Clayton, and predeceased by her elder brother Craig Gabriel. Donna loved to travel and had visited many parts of the world. She loved to dance and was the life of any party. She believed in having a good time and lived her life to the fullest. She had an infectious personality that was full of humor, and was lovingly called a "Legend" by many who were blessed to know her. She was an incredible woman, who treasured and valued her family and friends deeply, and her generous and big-heart were the core of who she was. She loved, and is survived by her twin sons Marcus and Maurice Downey. Devoted and cherished sister to Debra Downey-Brebner, Denise Downey-JaPaul (Kevin) and sisters; Myra Downey (Ross), Veronica Reddick, Jackie Fraser and Teresa Morrison (Fredrick). Special Auntie to Atisha Downey, Omar Downey, Hassan Downey, Tavyin Gabriel, Shavayah Jackson, Kelsey McManus, Shaariq JaPaul and to the many other nieces and nephews who she lovingly self-proclaimed, in addition to the remaining Aunts, Uncles and her numerous cousins that she affectionately adored. Lastly, a special acknowledgement and deep love to her Uncle David, Aunt Ardie and cousin Karen Downey for their faithful and unwavering love and support. A small private family memorial service will be held with her immediate family at Cardinal Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions and her wishes, there will be no public service and her remains will be later buried with her father in Fall River, NS.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store