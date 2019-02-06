DENISON, Donna (nee GRAY) Beloved mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in Toronto on February 2, 2019, surrounded by family. Donna was predeceased by her loving husband (David) and parents (Dorothy and Alexander Gray). She will be dearly missed by her children Laura (James) and Tim (Tara) and her grandchildren Kaitlin, Chloe, Ali, Rachael and Meredith, as well as by her extended family and many friends. An avid reader and traveller who loved the worlds of words, music, art, and nature, Donna also led a rich and productive life as a teacher, researcher, author, town councillor, and library board trustee. Her effective advocacy for changes to health care delivery also moved and benefitted many people. An open service will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Pathways to Education or a charity of your choice.

