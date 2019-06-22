DEVANEY, DONNA (nee KAHLER) Passed away June 6, 2019. Born in Sandusky, Ohio, in 1938, to John and Dorothy Kahler. Donna moved to Ontario in 1959, residing in Oshawa, Toronto, then Kincardine in 1992. Survived by children Jonathan, Julianne (Eric McFadyen) and Jennifer; grandsons Jeffrey and Andrew; sister Jacqueline Hamblin; step-sister Kathy Haase (Joe). Predeceased by brother David Kahler (Barbara). Left with fond memories are Canadian in-laws, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Cremation has taken place.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019