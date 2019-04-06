LeFEUVRE, DONNA ELEANOR Passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones, on April 3, 2019. Donna had a lengthy battle with cancer following a full and rewarding life. Devoted and loving mother to Jodie, Danny, Cindy (and best ever son-in-law Tom Maguire) and Jennifer and Grandma to Ryan (Rafa). Donna also leaves her loving brother Frank and sister-in-law Barbara as well as many cherished nieces and nephews. Donna will also be missed by many extended family, childhood and newly found friends. As a Seniors Tenant Placement Officer for the former Metro Toronto Housing Company, Donna will also be missed by numerous work colleagues and lifetime friends. A special thank you to the fantastic team at Lakeridge Health Oshawa - Cancer Care Centre and the Ajax Emergency Ward staff for their kindness and compassion. Donna was a warm and witty woman. We know everyone has many stories and memories they would like to tell and the family looks forward to hearing and sharing them all. The family will receive friends at the McEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Road, Ajax, 905-428-8488), on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A Memorial Service will follow in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to myelomacanada.ca and LakeridgeHealth.on.ca (Cancer Centre). Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 6, 2019