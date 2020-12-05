McINTAGGART-WALTERS, DONNA ELIZABETH Passed away peacefully at her residence in Minden, on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Donna was the beloved wife of the late Charles McIntaggart and the late Harvey Walters. Loving mother of Suzanne (Randy Holman) Best of Minden and Michael (Marisha) McIntaggart of Beaverton. Loved grandmother of Jinnalee Best, late Jamie Best, John Best, Mitchell McIntaggart and great-grandmother of Braidian Hudson. Sister of Doreen (Alan) Greenwood of Newmarket and Ken (Joan) Graham of Barrie. Will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If so desired, memorial donations in memory of Donna to the Cardiac Southlake Regional Health Centre, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Service arrangements entrusted to Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton. Online condolences are welcomed at manganfuneralhome.com