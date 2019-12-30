Donna FROST

Obituary

FROST, Donna On Thursday, December 26, 2019, Donna Frost, loving wife, mother and grandmother passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. First born of Clifford and Freda (Lovette) Wilson, and big sister of Gail and Jim. She is dearly missed by her husband David and their three children: Lauren (Kyle), Kristen (Chase), Michael (Julie), niece Meagan and her adoring grandchildren Michael, Charlie and Taylor. A celebration of Donna's life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at "The Berkeley Airship 37", 37 Parliament Street, Toronto from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Temmy Latner Centre, 60 Murray St., Toronto, Ontario, M5T 3L9. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 30, 2019
